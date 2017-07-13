Bomb threats prompt evacuations at schools in Belmont, Waltham

BELMONT, Mass. (WHDH) — Bomb threats Thursday morning prompted evacuations at schools in Belmont and Waltham.

Massachusetts State Police say Belmont High School, Waltham High School and two other schools in Waltham received email threats.

A state bomb squad team swept the schools, but did not find any suspicious items. The schools have since been cleared of any threat.

Police say Belmont High School did not have students inside. Waltham High School, which was holding summer classes, had to be evacuated.

Police told 7’s Kim Lucey that the emails appear to “originate from overseas” and that the situation was “frustrating.”

The threats are under investigation.

