Bondsman who traded bail for sex gets 30-month sentence

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia bail bondsman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in jail for offering to bail women out of jail in exchange for sex.

News outlets report 61-year-old Vladimir Tarabay was sentenced Wednesday. In February, he pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution and one count of having carnal knowledge of a pretrial offender while working as a bail bondsman.

Tarabay was the owner of Fast Bail Bonding in Richmond. He was arrested in July after a woman told authorities he had propositioned her to perform sex acts in lieu of payment. He no longer has his bondsman’s license.

Tarabay received credit for time served, which amounts to about half the active sentence. He faces similar charges in Prince George County.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)