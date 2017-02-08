Border officers find 4,000 pounds of pot camouflaged as limes

PHARR, Texas (WHDH) — U.S Customs and Border Protection in Pharr, Texas, found nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana camouflaged as key limes.

The drugs were discovered in a tractor trailer coming into the U.S from Mexico on January 30th, officials said.

Border officers used a non-intrusive imaging system, along with the help of a canine team, to locate the hidden narcotics.

The street value of the drugs is nearly $800,000, officials said.

Homeland Security is investigating.

