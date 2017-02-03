Boston announces traffic, parking restrictions for Super Bowl weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will enforce multiple traffic and parking restrictions on Super Bowl Sunday.

On Feb. 5, officials say they will enforce the restrictions in the interest of public safety.

Several streets across the city will be closed from about 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place in the areas of Brighton, Kenmore Square, Northeastern University, Faneuil Hall and North Station.

To view a detailed list of street closures and parking restrictions, click here.

