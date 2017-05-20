Boston Archdiocese to ordain 8 new priests

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston is getting eight new priests.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley is scheduled to ordain the men into the priesthood on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.

O’Malley said in a statement that he prays the new priests will be “blessed with wisdom, patience and a joyful spirit.”

The ordination ceremony would normally be held at the archdiocese’s mother church, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End. But the cathedral is in early preparations for renovations.

The new priests are Jason Giombetti; Pablo Gomis; Kevin Leaver; Godfrey Musabe; Wellington Oliveira; Joel Santos; William Sexton; and Michael Zimmerman.

