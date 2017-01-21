WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A number of people from New England headed down to Washington to take part in the Women’s March.

It would have saved time, and money, for people form the Boston-area to stay home and protest but many decided to instead make the trek to Washington.

A Smith College grad from New Hampshire, Elizabeth Forgiel, said she feels a part of something big by coming to the nation’s capital to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Women across America, and across Massachusetts, wanted the new president to hear their voices.

Some say they’re nervous about the president limiting access to good healthcare and reproductive rights.

A mother and daughter from Duxbury also made the trip.

