Boston barbershop served as front for fentanyl trafficking operation, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested four men accused of running a fentanyl trafficking operation out of a barbershop in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, officials said.

Members of the Boston drug control unit executed a search warrant around 11 a.m. after a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization at V.I.P Barbershop on Eire Street and arrested Carlos Nivar, 22, Eudomar Aybar, 24, Carlos Ademan-Mejia, 20, and Elvis Ledesma, 33, all of Boston.

Officials said police seized “numerous bags of fentanyl.” They said the bags were packaged for sale and had a combined weight of about 150 grams.

All four suspects are slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on drug trafficking charges.

