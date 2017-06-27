Boston-bound flight diverted after passenger causes ruckus

DENVER (WHDH) — A plane on its way from Los Angeles to Boston was diverted early Tuesday due to an unruly passenger, American Airlines says.

Flight 2507 was destined for Logan Airport early Tuesday but was forced to land in Denver, where it was held for about 45 minutes.

Local law enforcement responded to the scene and “took control” of the passenger, officials say. The man was arrested and removed from the flight. He has not been identified.

“There was a guy walking back and forth and kept trying to fight a lot of people,” one passenger told 7News.

Passengers say the captain tried to subdue the man, but was unable to reason with him.

Denver police say the FBI is investigating the incident.

