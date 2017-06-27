Boston-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger

DENVER (WHDH) — A plane on its was from Los Angeles to Boston was diverted to Denver on Tuesday due to an unruly passenger, American Airlines says.

Flight 2507 was destined for Logan Airport but landed in Denver, where it was held for about 45 minutes.

Local law enforcement responded to the scene and “took control” of the passenger, officials say. The individual was arrested and removed from the flight.

The flight resumed afterward with no issues. It was slated to land in Boston around 10 a.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

7News is working to uncover additional details.

