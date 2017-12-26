Boston braces for bitter cold week

BOSTON (WHDH) – People across Boston Tuesday braved the bitter cold and the temperatures will continue to drop the rest of week.

Freezing temperatures in Boston made it tough to clear snow and ice. On City Hall Plaza, workers chipped away at the icy sidewalks while tossing sand and salt to try to keep people from slipping. Businesses also tried to clear paths downtown, but as the temperature dropped, it was not easy.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released a message reminding residents to “work together to help vulnerable individuals stay safe and warm.”

People bundled up to head outside and some tourists said they are trying to cope with the chilly weather. At Boston Winter in City Hall Plaza, some shop owners said the cold weather has been good for business, especially at shops selling scarves and gloves.

