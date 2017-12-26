BOSTON (WHDH) - A snowy situation in Boston gave some commuters quite the headache. People across the city Tuesday braved the bitter cold.

Boston is headed for a deep freeze this week. Freezing temperatures in the city have made it tough to clear snow and ice, and it appears it’s here to stay all week long.

On City Hall Plaza, workers chipped away at the icy sidewalks while tossing sand and salt to try to keep people from slipping.

Businesses also tried to clear paths downtown, but as the temperature dropped, it wasn’t easy.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released a message reminding residents to “work together to help vulnerable individuals stay safe and warm.”

It's going to be very cold the next few days, so let's work together to help vulnerable individuals stay safe and warm. pic.twitter.com/PAa9B7XokL — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 26, 2017

