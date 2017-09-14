Boston Bruins sign forward David Pastrnak to multi-year extension, report says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have reportedly signed star forward David Pastrnak to a multi-year contract extension.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the sides have agreed on a six-year deal worth $40 million.

Pastrnak, who was a restricted free agent, had planned to holdout from training camp unless a deal was reached.

The 21-year-old’s new deal makes him the fourth-highest paid player on the team at $6.67 million per season.

Pastrnak scored 34 goals and tallied 36 assists last season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)