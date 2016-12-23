Boston cab drivers lose legal battle against city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston taxi cab drivers lost a legal battle that claimed their working rights were being violated by city laws.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that claimed the city was improperly holding ride sharing services like Uber of Lyft to different standards than taxi cab owners.

Taxi companies argued that the new city laws held them to stricter standards and violated their equal protection rights, but the federal judge did not agree.

