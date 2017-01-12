Boston Calling announces 2017 lineup

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Calling music festival announced its 2017 lineup Thursday morning, which includes many big-time musicians and bands.
Tool, Mumford & Sons, Chance the Rapper, Weezer, Cage the Elephant and Major Lazer are among some of the headlining artists.
In past years, the three-day festival was held at Boston City Hall Plaza. It will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston this year.
The festival will run from May 26-28. Tickets are on sale now.
There will be forty-five musical acts in total.
Here’s a look at the full lineup:
Tool
Mumford & Sons
Chance the Rapper
Bon Iver
The XX
Major Lazer
Weezer
The 1975
Sigur Rós
Solange
Cage the Elephant
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Tegan and Sara
Brandi Carlile
Sylvan Esso
Majid Jordan
Flatbush Zombies
Wolf Parade
Mac Demarco
Oh Wonder
Danny Brown
Piebald
Frightened Rabbit
Modern Baseball
Car Seat Headrest
Buffalo Tom
Cousin Stizz
Mitski
Russ
Francis and the Lights
Deerhoof
Pup
Whitney
Strand of Oaks
Hiss Golden Messenger
Moses Sumney
Kevin Morby
The Hotelier
Lucy Dacus
Vundabar
Xylouris White
Tkay Maidza
Alexandra Savior
Mondo Cozmo
