Boston Calling announces 2017 lineup

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Calling music festival announced its 2017 lineup Thursday morning, which includes many big-time musicians and bands.

Tool, Mumford & Sons, Chance the Rapper, Weezer, Cage the Elephant and Major Lazer are among some of the headlining artists.

In past years, the three-day festival was held at Boston City Hall Plaza. It will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston this year.

The festival will run from May 26-28. Tickets are on sale now.

There will be forty-five musical acts in total.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

Tool

Mumford & Sons

Chance the Rapper

Bon Iver

The XX

Major Lazer

Weezer

The 1975

Sigur Rós

Solange

Cage the Elephant

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Tegan and Sara

Brandi Carlile

Sylvan Esso

Majid Jordan

Flatbush Zombies

Wolf Parade

Mac Demarco

Oh Wonder

Danny Brown

Piebald

Frightened Rabbit

Modern Baseball

Car Seat Headrest

Buffalo Tom

Cousin Stizz

Mitski

Russ

Francis and the Lights

Deerhoof

Pup

Whitney

Strand of Oaks

Hiss Golden Messenger

Moses Sumney

Kevin Morby

The Hotelier

Lucy Dacus

Vundabar

Xylouris White

Tkay Maidza

Alexandra Savior

Mondo Cozmo

