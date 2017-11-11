Boston celebrating Veterans Day with DAV 5k and Annual Veterans Day Parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is celebrating Veterans Day with the DAV 5k to honor injured and ill veterans, and the Annual Veterans Day Parade.

The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 5k is a run, walk, roll and motorcycle ride event that raises awareness for injured and ill veterans.

DAV is a non-profit that helps more than 1-million veterans every year.

The race started at 9 a.m. on Castle Island.

The Annual Veterans Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. today.

The parade starts at Boylston and Charles Streets, marches up Boylston to Tremont Street and then heads into City Hall Plaza.

Traffic will be detoured around the parade route. The city of Boston recommends those who plan on attending the parade use public transportation due to lack of available parking along the route.

More information on traffic and parking in the city today can be found here.

Sure, it's cold now, but how about this…..! Veteran's Day Snowstorm 30 years ago dropped 10-17" from Boston to D.C.. pic.twitter.com/vXC3dhlPLY — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 11, 2017

Thank You! to all who have served… wish the Veteran's Day Parade forecast was warmer, but at least we have sunny skies! pic.twitter.com/DmnnhVaqyP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 11, 2017

RELATED: Veterans Day 2017: Where to get deals, freebies and discounts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)