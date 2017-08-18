Boston Celtics announce Paul Pierce’s number retirement date

BOSTON (WHDH) - Earlier this summer, Boston’s Celtics great Paul Pierce signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. Now, he’ll have his iconic No. 34 jersey raised high above the parquet floor at TD Garden.

The Celtics announced Friday that they will retire Pierce’s jersey after a game on Feb. 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We teamed up with Paul from the beginning of our ownership and grew to be champions together,” said Celtics Co-Owner and Governing Partner Wyc Grousbeck in a press release. “He’s a great person and a great Celtic.”

Pierce spent 15 seasons in Boston, piling up countless accolades, achieving significant milestones, and helping lead the team to an NBA Championship in 2008.

“I will always be grateful for the sacrifices Paul made to help the Celtics be great,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge.

