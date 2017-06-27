BOSTON (WHDH) - In the Best Children’s Hospital list for the year 2017, Boston Children’s Hospital was ranked No. 1.

According to US News and World Report, Children’s Hospital received 244 points for ranking highly in a number of different categories.

Other hospitals that made the top five included

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore

Each hospital was ranked based on three major categories: clinical outcomes, efficient coordination of care, and adequate care-related resources that were provided.

Studies from the previous years of 2015 and 2016 were combined with over 3,000 physicians responses to get the results of the survey.

Boston Children’s Hospital held its top position from last year’s rankings.

To view the full results, check out the rankings here.

