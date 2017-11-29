Boston City Council unanimously approves ban on plastic bags

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s City Council has voted to approve a plan to reduce the use of single-use plastic shopping bags throughout the city.

City Councilor Matt O’Malley tweeted Wednesday that the plan was unanimously approved.

Council unanimously passes Reduction of Plastic Bag ordinance sponsored by myself & @wutrain. Incredibly grateful to my colleagues for their leadership & support. #bospoli #mapoli #BostonGreenprint #banthebag — Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) November 29, 2017

The ban will eliminate flimsy plastic bags at stores, restaurants and other places, but allow businesses to charge 5-cents for more durable ones, as well as paper bags with handles.

Typical paper bags without handles would be free and businesses would keep all fee proceeds.

Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline are among some 60 communities statewide that have imposed fees or limits on plastic bags.

The council has been weighing a citywide plastic bag ban for more than a year.

