Boston cleans up after historic high tide and severe flooding

BOSTON (WHDH) – Thursday’s nor’easter brought historic, dangerous and potentially-deadly flooding to the Boston and its coastline.

Severe flooding on Boston’s Atlantic Avenue Thursday afternoon prompted a massive emergency response.

Firefighters could be seen rescuing drivers with boats after the high tide left the area under water. The National Weather Service Boston reported the area was nearing the highest ever recorded tide. NWS Boston said the previous record was set back in 1978 with 4.82 feet.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen the water come this high up in this downtown area,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Fire officials said flooding closed the T on the Blue Line and the Aquarium T station. Transit Police posted a video of water gushing into the stop from the street above. Fire officials said the flooding spread to about five blocks around the Aquarium T station, with the water reaching 3 feet deep in some areas. The Aquarium T station has since reopened.

Throughout the Seaport, flood waters turned the streets into frozen rivers. Among the places flooded by the high tide were the Boston Harbor Cruise offices on Long Wharf and a city tow yard.

“It’s never been to that point,” said J.P Veiga of Boston Harbor Cruises. “We’ve had little puddles here and there but our whole office from front to back of the building was just under about 8 to 10 inches of water.”

The tow yard was flooded with 6 inches of water, damaging employees’ cars. The tow yard said any people whose cars were brought to the yard should take a closer look because their cars may have been underwater as well. They are also advised to get their cars’ undercarriages washed to prevent any corrosion from salt water.

