BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says plans for an international climate summit in the city this summer have been scrapped for lack of federal support.

The decision Wednesday came as the Trump administration considered withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

The State Department-sponsored summit, announced last June by then-secretary of state John Kerry, would have brought thousands of urban and business leaders to Boston from U.S and Chinese cities.

Walsh says “it doesn’t seem like there’s any interest at all in moving forward.”

Environmental advocates and scientists had hoped the summit would provide a stage for Boston to showcase efforts to curb carbon emissions and defend its coastal areas from rising seas, and learn from other cities.

Walsh says Boston will move forward with its own initiatives to combat climate change.

