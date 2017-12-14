Boston Coast Guard ship instrumental in massive cocaine bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - The crew of the 270-foot Coast Guard Cutter known as “The Pride of Boston” returned home on Thursday after seizing nearly seven tons of cocaine worth more than $200 million in the Eastern Pacific.

The ship was instrumental in seizing 6.7 tons of cocaine from five separate suspected drug smuggling vessels, including a rare self-propelled, semi-submersible vessel, officials announced. The seizures took place in drug transit zones off the coast of Central and South America during a 64-day patrol.

Suspected vessels were initially located and tracked by allied agencies. The vessels were then confronted by Coast Guard interceptor boats and eventually boarded by crew members.

I am extremely proud of the professionalism and tireless dedication of our crew,” said Coommanding Officer Michael Turdo. “Their contributions over the last two months directly support our government’s efforts to dismantle smuggling routes used by transnational criminal organizations, and interdict drugs at sea bound for the United States.”

The ship’s 100 member crew traveled more than 13,000 nautical miles during the two-month patrol.

