Boston collects overwhelming amount of donations for Harvey victims

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston launched a “Help for Houston” drive on Tuesday at several spots around the city and Bay Staters came through in a big way, donating an overwhelming amount of supplies for victims of the catastrophic flooding in Texas.

Thousands of people dropped of things like clothing, blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and non-perishable foods. Hundreds were seen Thursday lugging bags upon bags of items across Boston’s City Hall plaza to donate before trucks depart for Houston on Friday.

Several tractor-trailer trucks have been donated from various sources, including Teamsters Local 25, to help transport the items to those who are in desperate need.

“It’s just incredible. It really is incredible to watch the people of Boston and surrounding towns send stuff,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

As the donations head south, Boston may be sending man power down to help with the recovery effort as well. Walsh says he is waiting on word from Texas.

The drive ends Friday at 12 p.m. and officials say they are in need of boxes packaging tape and volunteers to help load the trucks.

We have more work to do before sending off #HelpforHouston trucks! Will you come to City Hall tomorrow to help us box all the items? (1/3) — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 31, 2017

We have a lot to box up–and that's a good thing! We're asking for volunteers to join us at City Hall starting at 9am tomorrow. (2/3) — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 31, 2017

We'll still take donations at the City Hall location until noon tomorrow. Items most needed are diapers, formula, & cleaning supplies. (3/3) — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 31, 2017

