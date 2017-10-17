BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Boston College say someone vandalized two Black Lives Matter signs by writing “do not” and “don’t” on the signs. The incident has students concerned and outraged.

“Initially, I was disgusted with the events that happened, it’s not expected as in our student population, but in the country it’s going around everywhere so it wasn’t a huge shock to me,” said Yanique VanNess, a Boston College student.

The signs were posted outside two separate dorm rooms on the BC campus. The pictures were posted to Facebook and students on campus were quickly made aware of what happened.

Senior administrators at Boston College released the following statement that was sent to students: “Boston College condemns all acts of hate and is committed to holding any student who violates our standards accountable. We call upon all members of the BC community to treat each other with respect and to stand united against intolerance in any form.”

Students organized a rally against racism on campus and say they’re preparing for a formal protest on Friday.

School officials say an investigation is underway.

