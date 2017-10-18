Boston College students walk out from classes after racial incidents

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Students at Boston College staged a walkout from classes Wednesday to protest recent racial incidents on campus.

Hundreds of students filing into a campus lawn shortly before noon on Wednesday and chanting “black lives matter.”

The walkout was organized by the campus group Eradicate Boston College Racism after it said the college failed to respond to racist and hateful incidents on campus. Two signs were found defaced in a residence hall over the weekend to say “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

“By defacing the Black Lives Matter poster, it basically was saying my life doesn’t matter,” said freshman Verlindyne Elie.

Boston College did issue a statement condemning the hateful behavior but those at the walkout said more needs to be done.

“They just simply said they’re investigating it and they don’t condone any hate speech which totally wasn’t enough,” said Elie.

Organizers of the walkout said the college teaches its students “not to be silent in times of injustices” and to fight against oppression.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)