BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston car company has been given the green light to expand testing of self-driving cars in the city.

Nutonomy has received approval to test their cars across the Seaport and Fort Point neighborhoods.

The company says so far there have been no crashes.

The next step for Nutonomy is to drive in areas that have pedestrians and traffic lights.

