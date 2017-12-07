Boston could see up to 6 inches of snow this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - An approaching storm will bring several inches of plowable snow to the region this weekend, with Boston expected to see up to six inches.
Meteorologist Chris Lambert says the flakes will start falling Saturday morning and persist into the evening. The steadiest of the snowfall is expected during the early afternoon.
Metro Boston, Worcester and areas on the North Shore and South Shore are expected to see 3-6 inches.
Western and Southeastern areas are slated to see 1-3 inches. Cape Cod and the Islands fall in the coating to one inch of snow range.
If the storm tracks slightly to the west, it could become more of a rain-snow mix.
The storm will not cause wind damage and flooding will not be a concern.
