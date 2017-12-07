Boston could see up to 6 inches of snow this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - An approaching storm will bring several inches of plowable snow to the region this weekend, with Boston expected to see up to six inches.

Meteorologist Chris Lambert says the flakes will start falling Saturday morning and persist into the evening. The steadiest of the snowfall is expected during the early afternoon.

Metro Boston, Worcester and areas on the North Shore and South Shore are expected to see 3-6 inches.

Western and Southeastern areas are slated to see 1-3 inches. Cape Cod and the Islands fall in the coating to one inch of snow range.

If the storm tracks slightly to the west, it could become more of a rain-snow mix.

The storm will not cause wind damage and flooding will not be a concern.

Snow map time… from leaf blowers last weekend to snow blowers this weekend. Several inches likely where all snow falls. Some mixing issues coast/ especially SE Mass/Cape. pic.twitter.com/huVPNvxlpN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 7, 2017

Most of the precip falls in the afternoon/evening. If track is a bit more west, #s more mixing likely in eastern Mass. https://t.co/oUAXpNmXXq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 7, 2017

