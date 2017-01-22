Boston couple names baby based on results of championship game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - With a big game comes big bets for some, like Tim and Laura Latham.

The married chiropractors, at Vega Vitality, are huge football fans, for opposing teams.

They have been competitive for their entire nine year relationship.

But the stakes have never been higher. On the line this time around is the name of their baby.

“So if the Steelers win,” said Tim Latham, “it’s going to be Ben or Benjamin and if the Patriots win its going to be Tom or Thomas.”

Laura is due in March and if the baby is a boy he will likely have a story to tell the rest of his life.

