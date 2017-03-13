Boston cancels school, declares snow emergency as major winter storm approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency in the city for Tuesday as a major winter storm churns toward New England.

With at least a foot of snow expected to fall, Walsh announced that school would be closed in the city. The closing marks the fourth of the winter. He said he’ll make a determination on Wednesday at a later time.

A parking ban will be in effect across the city starting Monday night.

Walsh asked residents to keep hydrants, crosswalks and catch basins clear of snow. He stressed the importance of shoveling vents and checking on neighbors.

Walsh said residents should call 311 with any non emergency snow issues.

Boston plans to deploy 700 pieces of equipment to clear the snow, including 450 sanders and 36,000 tons of salt.

The city has $5 million of its $23 million snow budget remaining. Walsh said the budget is expected to be exhausted during Tuesday’s storm.

Businesses in the city are being asked to dig out so they can remain up and running on Tuesday.

