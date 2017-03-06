Boston developer and father-in-law killed in house fire

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A prominent Boston developer and his father-in-law have died in a house fire in Milton.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says 91-year-old developer Kenneth Guscott and 87-year-old Leroy Whitmore died in the blaze reported at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. They both lived in the home.

Guscott was known for his work in Boston, especially Dudley Square in Roxbury. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed condolences Monday.

Guscott was also a World War II veteran and former NAACP chapter president.

Fire Chief John Grant says the first firefighters who arrived at the scene found family members outside who told them that two people were still trapped inside.

Rescuers tried to reach the victims trapped on the second floor but were beaten back by smoke and intense heat.

