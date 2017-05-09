Boston doctors found murdered in penthouse remembered as loving couple

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members and close friends of two doctors that were viciously killed in a luxurious South Boston condominium are asking that the loving couple be remembered for how they lived, not how they died.

The engaged couple was found dead and bound Friday night inside their Dorchester Avenue apartment. Now, colleagues are coming forward, still shocked by the heinous murders.

“I think I’ve lost a sister here. She was so close to me,” Dr. Nita Sahani said of Dr. Lina Bolanos.

Sahani told 7’s Sharma Sacchetti that Bolanos was family and like a sister to her. They were both immigrants, friends and anesthesiologists at Mass Eye and Ear.

“Her face just keeps coming in front of me and I don’t think I can go by a day when I can’t think about her,” Sahani said.

Sahani joined surgical nurse Nancy Katzuba and Dr. Christopher Hartnick Tuesday in remembering their colleague, who was bound and murdered along with her fiancé Dr. Richard Field.

“Whenever there was a problem and an anesthesiologist was needed, a pair of hands all of a sudden appeared, there’s Lina,” Hartnick said.

Katzuba said Bolanos was a great teacher, but it was her kindness and compassionate manner with children that set her apart.

Bolanos mother also broke her silence, posting a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“My sweet girl nothing or nobody will tear you from my heart I love you I love you and I will love you until eternity! I will always remember till we meet again. God has you in heaven my angel,” the statement said.

The Field family also issued a touching statement on the couple’s tragic deaths, reading:

“Richard and Lina were loving, vital people whose joy for life was infectious and love for family absolute.

They thrived on traveling, experiencing cultures and making friends in every port. As such, their loss will be felt by family and loved ones across the world.

As doctors, they dedicated their professional lives to alleviating suffering and ensuring the safety of those most vulnerable—children undergoing surgery. As family members, they adored their nieces and nephews as if their own children and always found the time to take interest in each and every one of us, no matter what was on their plate.

Their passing is a tragedy beyond measure and our lives will forever be changed. However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died. Their impact in the world–in the lives of those who they loved, those who loved them, and the patients that they cared for—is the real newsworthy story. We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, faces two counts of murder in connection with their deaths. He was ordered held without bail Monday.

