BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan early Thursday morning that injured a Boston Department Public Works employee who was on his way to work.

Authorities said a worker in his 40’s was shot in the leg as he drove his city SUV along Maryknoll Street around 5 a.m.

The man drove to Morton Street after being shot, where he flagged down a passing officer, according to police.

The man was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews towed away a white Boston DPW vehicle from the scene.

The shooting does not appear to be random in nature, according to police.

“I’ve been here 21 years. We’ve never had a shooting on this street,” reverend and local resident Michael Person said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

