Boston drivers dig cars out as parking ban is lifted

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — Drivers in Boston shoveled their cars and parking spots out Friday evening as the city lifted its parking ban.

The city’s 48-hour “space saver” rule has now gone into effect, meaning residents have 48 hours to save their parking spot after the snow emergency ended. The rule applies to all Boston neighborhoods except the South End, where space savers are not allowed.

Charlie O’Connor and James Baker dug their parking spots out in South Boston, hoping to get it all done before the bitter cold temperatures set back in this weekend.

“We gotta get it done before tomorrow because it’s gonna be so cold, all of this is gonna be ice,” said O’Connor.

The city’s Public Works Department has been helping out, pushing piles of snow to the curbs to open up lanes for cars.

