Boston Dunkin’ Donuts giving out free coffee on Thursday

(WHDH) — A Dunkin’ Donuts in Boston will give out free coffee on Thursday as part of its “Brewing Joy” program.

Starting at 8 a.m., the first 500 guests at the chain’s 147 Tremont Street location will get a free medium coffee.

Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts says it will “help bring joy to local children whose lives are affected by hunger” by presenting a check for $1,000 to representatives from the local chapter of “No Kid Hungry.”

Brewing Joy is a national program in 23 cities across the county that is dedicated to assisting children.

