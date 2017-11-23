Boston EMS: Bystander performed CPR on runner who suffered cardiac arrest during 5K

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS said a bystander performed CPR on a runner who suffered cardiac arrest at the Franklin Park Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday.

While the bystander was performing CPR, Boston EMS officials were called to the scene.

Defibrillation was then performed on the runner by Boston EMS.

Officials said that the runner was awake and talking while on the way to the hospital.

