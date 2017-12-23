Boston expanding drug overdose response team

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is expanding a program in which city workers make follow-up visits to people who have overdosed on drugs.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced this week that the administration received $150,000 in state funding to continue the Post-Overdose Response Team, or PORT. The additional money will help expand the year-old program’s reach and evaluate its effectiveness.

PORT’s teams of public health workers, fire department officials and other emergency responders visit the homes of individuals who have survived an overdose.

In nearly 200 follow-up visits, the city says the teams have helped place multiple people into substance use treatment and have provided access to family support services. They also have administered 100 training sessions on overdose prevention and use of the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

Boston saw 207 fatal overdoses in 2016.

