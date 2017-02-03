Boston federal judge denies stay of President Trump’s immigration ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge has denied a lawsuit intended on extending a stay on an immigration order signed by President Donald Trump last week.

The executive order prevented residents of seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States regardless of whether they had a valid visa.

The countries impacted are Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Under the president’s order, immigrants and non-immigrants from these countries were denied entry into the US for 90 days until national agencies could review and evaluate the policies by which those people are allowed to come into the country.

A federal judge halted that order with a temporary stay last weekend, issuing an emergency 7-day restraining order.

In the ruling, the judge said that “because plaintiffs have not demonstrated that they are likely to succeed on the merits of any of their claims, an extension of the restraining order at the present time is not warranted.”

The ban officially goes back into effect as of Sunday.

The Massachusetts Attorney General and the ACLU were fighting to extend a temporary halt of the ruling.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued details as they become available.

