Boston Fire: Chief estimates Roslindale house fire damage $350,000

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire said they battled flames at a home on Saturday around 10:40 a.m. at 6 Newburg Street in Roslindale.
The chief estimates the damage will cost about $350,000.
Crews said the fire spread from the front porch all the way up to the attic of the 2.5 story, wood-frame home.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
