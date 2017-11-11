Boston Fire: Chief estimates Roslindale house fire damage $350,000

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire said they battled flames at a home on Saturday around 10:40 a.m. at 6 Newburg Street in Roslindale.

The chief estimates the damage will cost about $350,000.

Crews said the fire spread from the front porch all the way up to the attic of the 2.5 story, wood-frame home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Chief estimates damage at $350,000.00. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/FEHmQALCkv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 11, 2017

Fire got inside to the second floor and attic. Fire now knocked down. No injuries at this time. Overhauling ops underway — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 11, 2017

Response at 10:40am to 6 Newburg St. Roslindale for a building fire. Fire showing on arrival from the front porch of a 2 1/2 story wood frame house — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 11, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)