BOSTON (WHDH) - A wreath was hung outside the scene on the third anniversary of a fire on Beacon Street; two Boston firefighters died fighting the flames in a Back Bay brownstone. Flowers were also brought to the scene.

Members of the department lined up for a memorial salute, which was held at 2:42 p.m. on Sunday. That was the time of the first alarm dispatch of that fire.

Lt. Ed Walsh and firefighter Mike Kennedy were killed in the fire. They got trapped in the basement of the brownstone while battling the flames.

The fire was ignited by welders working in the area.

