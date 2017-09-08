Boston Fire: Two-alarm fire in Charlestown

Boston Fire said there was a two-alarm fire at 24 Middlesex Street in Charlestown.

Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

Officials said the fire was burning in a 2.5 story wooden town home.

Boston Fire said the home was occupied by two people when crews were called to the scene.

Both residents were able to get out of the home safely.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor burns.

The chief estimated the damage at $100,000.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

