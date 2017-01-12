Boston firefighters rescue baby from locked car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters came to the rescue Thursday after a mother accidentally locked her baby inside her car.

The baby’s mother said she stepped out for just a second to take her coat off. When she turned around, the door closed, locking her baby inside. Worried, she called 911 for help and firefighters arrived on scene.

Firefighters used tools to jimmy inside the door and reach the driver’s side lock. Eventually, the car’s alarm went off as the door opened.

The baby was unharmed in the incident.

