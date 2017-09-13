Boston ‘free speech’ organizers planning second rally this fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers behind ‘free speech’ rally, which attracted tens of thousands of counterprotesters to Boston in August, say they are planning a second gathering this fall.

Boston Free Speech said in a Facebook post that the group is “planning” a rally for November. They did not share specific details.

The group’s organizer, John Medlar, confirmed plans for a second rally with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti, saying he would reveal an exact date and location within the next few weeks.

Mayor Marty Walsh’s office told Sacchetti that they’ve yet to receive any information regarding a permit for the proposed event.

Back on Saturday, August 18, thousands of counterprotesters chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged Saturday on downtown Boston in a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, dwarfing a small group of conservatives who cut short their planned.

Counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches.

Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.

7News will provide more information on Boston Free Speech’s future plans when it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)