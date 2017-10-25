Boston Free Speech Rally organizer sues Mayor Walsh for slander

BOSTON (WHDH) - An organizer of August’s controversial Boston Free Speech Rally is suing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for slander.

Brandon Navom filed a lawsuit Monday in Berkshire Superior Court over alleged claims made by Walsh that organizers, speakers and event invitees were white supremacist and members of hate groups.

The lawsuit alleges that in the immediate aftermath of the deadly Charlottesville rally, Walsh sought to exploit the tragedy for his own political gain.

In the complaint, Navom claims he lost his software-consulting job and was subject to all manner of hateful harassment and threats.

“Our complaint outlines the numerous slanderous statements made by the Mayor of Boston, and shows that a wealth of information that was available on the Internet showing that the organizers, speakers and attendees were not white supremacists or members of hate groups. It is literally laughable to think the mayor did not know that the speakers were not white supremacists. I believe the Mayor was purposefully lying or was grotesquely incompetent. But at the very best the Mayor’s comments represents a wanton, callous and reckless disregard for the truth,” Attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo said.

Del Gallo also noted that Walsh tarnished Navom’s reputation with “numerous slanderous statements were a grotesque display of virtue signaling for political gain for an upcoming election, with an egregious indifference to the truth.”

The rally on Aug. 19 was attended by nearly 40,000 people and drew national media attention.

