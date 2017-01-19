Boston grants ‘BYOB’ service to small eateries

BOSTON (WHDH) – Customers at certain restaurants in Boston will soon have the option to “Bring Your Own Bottle,” more commonly referred to as “BYOB” when they go out to dinner.

Boston’s Licensing Board approved new regulations that allow some restaurants to offer “BYOB” service.

“This opens up a whole new economic opportunity for small business owners,” said Boston City Council President Michelle Wu. “You no longer have to wait and try to get one of those expensive and scarce liquor licenses.”

Boston restaurants in outer city neighborhoods without liquor licenses are eligible to apply. The other requirement is they have to have 30 seats or less and offer table service with a wait staff. If approved, diners can bring in 64 ounces of beer person and a bottle of wine each.

“For me, BYOB represents everything,” said Christopher Lin, the owner of Seven Star Street Bistro in Roslindale. Lin said he does not have liquor license, which could cost anywhere between $50,000-$70,000, because he does not have the volume of business to necessitate it. Without a license, Lin said he saw a low turnout over the holidays. “I want to see my dining room full, have a bustling atmosphere.”

Applying for the “BYOB” permit will cost $400. Boston said they hope to have the licenses running by the spring.

