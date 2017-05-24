Boston group to hold discussion against sanctuary cities

BOSTON (AP) - On Wednesday a group called ‘Bostonian’s Against Sanctuary Cities’ will hold a panel discussion in West Roxbury.

The event will feature several speakers, including Bristol Country Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who has been an outspoken critic of illegal immigrants in the state.

They will discuss the negative impact of sanctuary cities in Boston and their opinions to deport people living here illegally.

