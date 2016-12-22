Boston Harbor fireworks canceled for New Year’s Eve

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those looking to be dazzled by the annual fireworks over Boston Harbor on New Year’s Eve will be left sorely disappointed this year.

According to “hyperlocal” website NorthEndWaterfront.com, organizers were forced to cancel the midnight fireworks show due to a lack financial support.

The event is typically organized by Coventures Inc., an event planning and marketing company.

A fireworks display will still take place at Boston Common at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

