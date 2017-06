HYDE PARK (WHDH) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh welcomed children to the city’s first “Touch a Truck” event Saturday in Hyde Park.

Tractors, police cars and fire trucks were on display to give children the chance to see the vehicles up close.

