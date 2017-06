BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston paid tribute to disco legend and Dorchester native Donna Summer with its fourth annual Roller Disco Party.

People lined up to rent roller skates and skate around on the rink as a DJ played Summer’s hits and other disco music.

Summer passed away in 2012.

