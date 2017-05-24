Boston honors victims of Manchester attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is showing support for the city of Manchester in England after a terror attack left at least 22 people dead.

The British flag is now flying outside Boston’s City Hall. Inside City hall, a condolence book is available for people to sign. Those interested in signing the book can find it on the third floor mezzanine. The book will later be sent to Manchester.

At the Red Sox game Tuesday night, the Red Sox displayed the words “Thinking of Manchester” on the Jumbotron while sharing tweets and special messages from fans.

“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” read the screen at Fenway, while Ariana Grande’s song “Thinking ‘Bout You” played.

Police said a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the arena in Manchester Monday night as people were leaving Grande’s concert. At least 22 people were killed, including an 8-year-old girl, and dozens more were injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)