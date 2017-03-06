Boston hoping to expand nightlife to different neighborhoods

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is aiming to bring new nightlife to various neighborhoods.

In order to make that happen city officials want to expand liquor licenses in Mattapan, Roxbury and East Boston.

The proposal would give each community five additional licenses over the next three years.

It will also limit the number given out to the Back Bay and North End.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)