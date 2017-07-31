Boston hosts ‘National Night Out’ events to curb crime

ROSLINDALE (WHDH) — Several National Night Out events are being held throughout Boston Monday evening as police and residents team up to fight crime.

Boston has been holding National Night Out events for the past 34 years. At Adams Park in Roslindale, residents could be seen enjoying the nice weather and live music. Vendors and food were also available.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Bosotn Police Commissioner William Evans made appearances at several events, where they spoke about curbing crime in the city. Overall, the Boston Police Department said crime is down 8 percent this year. However, attacks involving guns are up nearly a third compared to last year.

